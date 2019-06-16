Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

A new report confirms that some Nigerians stormed the headquarters of Loom in Lagos, yesterday to demand for their money after rumours of the Ponzi scheme crashing.

Loom, is a Ponzi Scheme which involved a Peer to Peer Method without any visible investment. When some of its investors stormed their office in Lagos yesterday 15th June 2018, no staff was on ground to attend to them.

A graphics picture has gone up on Twitter reporting a container in Apapa that fell on two cars crushing it to ruins

According to the news we gathered from National Speaker, Thank God for saving the owners of these two cars at Apapa today. This container fell on the cars but no one was inside the car

Fomer minister for aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the claims of the Ohaneze Ndigbo that there is no future for Nigeria because Northerners are unreasonable.

Femi Fani-Kayode pointed out that Northerners are not the only one responsible for the woes of Nigeria, as the disunity among the Southerners is also a major problem affecting Nigeria.

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has issued a warning to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, asking him to stay away from harassing his wife kids. According to a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, he said his wife and kids have not committed any offense and as such there should be no basis for their incessant harassment.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has created three new ministries in the state while also abolishing three others. The announcement was made in a statement by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna on Saturday.

Ben Murray Bruce, the former lawmaker representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, has shared that the greatest way to honor the memory of Abiola is by going back to study and actualize his plans for Nigeria.

Tony Elumelu, the chairman of UBA bank and founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, has highlighted two key ways Nigerians can be lifted of out abject poverty. Tony Elumelu who made this revelation in Kano during the 35th convocation ceremony of Bayero University where he was one of the recipients of the honorary doctorate degree in business administration called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do something about the level of poverty in the country.

The incumbent Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has discarded rumours that there is bad blood between him and the former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode. Tension seems to arise whenever Sanwo-Olu and Ambode names are mentioned together in a gathering since the loss of the former governor during the primary elections in 2018.

Senator Dino Melaye has thrown a jab at the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the mace fiasco that took place during the 8th Senate Assembly.

The Senator representing Kogi-west senatorial district, threw a pictorial insults to the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, calling him a Mace thief.

The first chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu has said that corruption was the order of the day during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The Management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has released a statement concerning the viral video of a lecturer, Dr. O.O Aduwo allegedly attempting to have sex with a female student.

The video which has gone viral on WhatsApp and social media involving Dr. O.O Aduwo of the department of Accounting pants down attempting to have sex with a female student has gotten the reactions of the school management.

Those were our headlines for Sunday 16th June 2019