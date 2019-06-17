Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June 2019

However, police have said that there are no indications that a gorilla swallowed the N6.8m money, as claimed by earlier reports. The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, reportedly told Daily Trust on Sunday that contrary to speculations, the N6.8 million went missing after an alleged robbery incident that occurred on June 9, 2019.

The former vice president of Nigeria said in a tweet on Sunday morning that he has nothing to do with the quote attributed to him, regarding the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) — wherein he vowed to lead Nigerians in a massive protest that mankind has never witnessed before.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from a statement threatening to disrupt the peace of the country.

A new report has confirmed that the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, is set to begin the expulsion of immigrants illegally living in the country.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, made this known at the Immigration training school in Kano during the passing out ceremony of the 44th Superintendent Basic Course for 396 trained officers in Kano.

Reno Omokri, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). Chieftain has faulted the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, for trying to shame former president Olusegun Obasanjo over Buhari renaming the National Stadium after Abiola.

Reno Omokri who spoke via his official Twitter handle said Abiola would not have died if Buhari didn’t overthrow Shehu Shagari. Shehu Sanni Comes For Politicians Who Underfund Nigerian University And Bundle Their Children Abroad

The former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sanni, has come out to slam politicians who underfund the local university, send their children abroad to the best and expensive schools and still turn around to scorn and condemn Nigeria university system.

The highly outspoken former legislator who spoke via his official Twitter handle today, June 16th, said he condemns such acts. “Giving The South-West Presidency In 2023 Is The Least We Can Do To Honor Abiola” – Lawan Advises Buhari And APC Newly elected Senate president of Nigeria, Ahmed Lawan, has advised the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) and president Muhammadu Buhari to cede the 2023 presidential ticket to the south west in order to honor the presumed winner of the June 12 election, M.K.O Abiola. Lawan stated this while in his Yola home yesterday, June 15th, while fielding questions from journalists. Babajide Sanwo-olu Is The Messiah Lagosians Have Been Praying For Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has described the newly elected governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as the messiah that Lagosians need. According to the cleric who made his point known during a Thanksgiving service in honor of the new administration at the headquarter of the Deeper Life Christian Church in Gbagada, he said: “BabajideSanwo-Olu is a true child of God.” ‘That gorilla must vomit the N6.8m’ – Ganduje orders probe Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered a probe into claims that a gorilla in the state zoo swallowed N6.8million. Abba Anwar, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, made this known saying the order which was given on Friday to the state Anti-corruption Commission, is already in effect. Anwar stated that the governor gave the mandates to “unearth everything surrounding the incident.” Reno Omokri Finds Something Good In Buhari, Commends Him Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and also one of the greatest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the latter for regulating the sales of the poisoning know as sniper. Reno who spoke via his Twitter handle said he first called on Buhari to regulate the sales of poisonous substance a month ago before going on to laud him for heeding his call.

