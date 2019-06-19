Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Wednesday ,19th June 2019:
Over 2000 persons displaced by bandits in Niger state, refuse plea from their governor to go back home
Pleas of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to the people of Shiroro community in Niger State to return to their villages have fallen on deaf ears. The over 2,000 villagers fled their villages in Shiroro after bandits’ attack that claimed the lives of 7 people and left many more injured.
Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole was on Tuesday abducted by unknown gunmen. However, security operatives such as the military, the police, security agents and local hunters have already set out in search of the ex-minister’s son.
The Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not have to consult them on setting up his cabinet. Governor Atiku Baguda of Kebbi state said this after a meeting with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said that he didn’t make any promise to clear the Apapa gridlock within his first 60 days in office. The clarification was made by the governor after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari while addressing state house correspondents in Abuja.
Human right activist, Femi Falana, has accused both the Federal government and the Code of Conduct Bureau(CCB) of nepotism in their anti-corruption fight. According to Falana who spoke at a stakeholder’s meeting in Kano, he condemned both the federal government and the CCB for failing to make public the assets declaration submitted by president Muhammadu Buhari and other governors as requested by SERAP.
The Aare Onakakanfo Council led by Gani Adams has advised the federal government to stop all activities of “killer herdsmen” in the south-west expect retaliation. This was contained in a communique signed by its members. According to the council, the activities of herders “who have been ravaging our land” have become unbearable for the Yoruba race, as the herdsmen have caused havoc in their region.
President Muhammmadu Buhari on Tuesday signed into law, the Polytechnic Amendments Bill and the National Institute for Security Bill.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said that the zoo in the state has no gorilla which was accused of swallowing N6.8 million. A gorilla at the Kano Zoological Gardens was accused by an official of carting away the sum of money in question before going ahead to swallow it.
However the governor on Tuesday while speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was a case of robbery and that no animal was involved.
Popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman on Tuesday said his heart aches whenever he sees young people insulting elders on social media. Apostle Suleiman, who is the general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries said although he has had some opposing views against President Muhammadu Buhari on the incessant killings and hardship that Nigerians are suffering under his administration but he has never insulted the president.
The Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to let go of all that transpired in the 8th Senate. The Deputy Speaker of Omo-Agege of the 9th Senate said things will be better this time around. Senator Omo-Agege said this on Monday while receiving members of the Senate press corps who were on a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.
Falana faults CCB refusal to allow SERAP view asset declaration forms of public office holders
Femi Falana (SAN), renowned Human rights lawyer has faulted the refusal of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to allow the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) access to asset declaration forms of public office holders. Falana said this in a keynote address titled Involvement of Nigerian people in the fight against corruption and delivered at Stakeholders Dialogue on Corruption in Nigeria organised by ActionAid Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday.
Those were our headlines for Wednesday 19th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.