Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th June 2019

The Aare Onakakanfo Council led by Gani Adams has advised the federal government to stop all activities of “killer herdsmen” in the south-west expect retaliation. This was contained in a communique signed by its members. According to the council, the activities of herders “who have been ravaging our land” have become unbearable for the Yoruba race, as the herdsmen have caused havoc in their region.

President Muhammmadu Buhari on Tuesday signed into law, the Polytechnic Amendments Bill and the National Institute for Security Bill.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has said that the zoo in the state has no gorilla which was accused of swallowing N6.8 million. A gorilla at the Kano Zoological Gardens was accused by an official of carting away the sum of money in question before going ahead to swallow it. However the governor on Tuesday while speaking with state house correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday, said it was a case of robbery and that no animal was involved. When I see youths insulting Buhari on social media, my heart aches – Apostle Suleiman Popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman on Tuesday said his heart aches whenever he sees young people insulting elders on social media. Apostle Suleiman, who is the general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries said although he has had some opposing views against President Muhammadu Buhari on the incessant killings and hardship that Nigerians are suffering under his administration but he has never insulted the president. Its all in the past now!!! Omo-Agege on what transpired in the 8th Senate

The Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to let go of all that transpired in the 8th Senate. The Deputy Speaker of Omo-Agege of the 9th Senate said things will be better this time around. Senator Omo-Agege said this on Monday while receiving members of the Senate press corps who were on a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Falana faults CCB refusal to allow SERAP view asset declaration forms of public office holders Femi Falana (SAN), renowned Human rights lawyer has faulted the refusal of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to allow the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) access to asset declaration forms of public office holders. Falana said this in a keynote address titled Involvement of Nigerian people in the fight against corruption and delivered at Stakeholders Dialogue on Corruption in Nigeria organised by ActionAid Nigeria in Kano on Tuesday.