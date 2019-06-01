Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st June, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Saturday, 1st June, 2019:

Zahra Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari took to her Instagram page to recount changes in her life since her father became President of Nigeria.

Sharing photos from the 2015 inauguration ceremony of her father and that of 2019, Zahra Buhari stated that there is no favour from the Lord she can deny.

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for speaker and not a national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu as widely speculated.

Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday played host to the 83-year-old Imam, who saved the lives of many Christians during the 2018 killing in Plateau state. The vice president while addressing the Imam of Damafulul Mangai, the village head, community leaders, and diplomats from the US, UK and the European Union, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has said that anyone who says “Allah Akbar” and kills someone is insane.

A few days ago, it was reported that singer Adekunle Gold Prince Hakeem Adeyemi Kosoko, had passed following an illness.

The singer alongside his wife Simi and some family members laid him to rest yesterday at the Ikoyi Cemetery on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that his controversial statement on “Godfatherism” was not targeted at the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. El Rufai said this on Friday while receiving 121 members-elect, who paid Kaduna and the Northwest a visit while on consultation for Femi Gbajabiamila for Speaker for the 9th National Assembly.

A suit accusing acting Cheif Justice of Nigeria( CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed of false age declaration was on Friday dismissed by Justice Danlami Senchi of the FCT High Court, Jabi. The suit which was filed around April 2019 by Tochi Michael, a 46-year-old businessman was struck out by Justice Senchi for lack of ‘’Locus Standi’’.

A Twitter user @thirdeyewitch has come out to accuse a popular pastor, Bishop Emmanuel, of asking her to sleep with her and pee on him for a cash reward of three hundred thousand Naira. According to the lady, they met on the plane while she was returning home from the UK after completing her studies.

Newly installed Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has claimed ignorant of the demolition of the monuments built by the administration of Rochas Okorocha. Following his denial, Nigerians have reacted by saying his administration begins with a lie.

The Enugu state police command has arrested a pastor named, Timothy Ngwu, for allegedly impregnating 20 church members. According to the investigation, Timothy Ngwu is the founder and General Overseer of the famous Vineyard Ministry of the Holy Trinity with headquarter in Enugu

In a recent report by the Economist, it claims that Nigerians became poorer during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. According to the report shared on its website on Thursday, insisting that while the Nigerian economy was “stuck like a stranded truck,” average incomes fell during the four-year period covering 2015 to 2019.

Francis Johnson, the President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Francis Johnson, has died.

According to reports, Mr Johnson passed in the early hours of Friday morning, May 31st

An 83-year-old Imam of Nghar village, Gashish District in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, had stirred the gratitude of Nigerians all over the world — after he saved about 300 persons when suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded about 15 communities in the Barkin Ladi LGA, killing over 200 persons on June 24, 2018.

Read more at Information Nigeria