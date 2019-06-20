Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Thursday,20th June 2019:

The Ogun state police command has arrested a nursing mother for being in possession of one AK 47 rifle and 18 live ammunition. According to the woman who was paraded at the force headquarters, Abuja, alongside other criminals, she said she wasn’t aware of the content of the bag.

President Muhammadu Buhari has made the first appointment since he got re-elected during the February 23rd presidential poll by renewing the tenure of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris. This follows several criticisms about his refusal to name his cabinet despite emerging victorious during the last presidential poll.

Miss Christabel Omoremime Buoro, a 300-level student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Service, University of Benin(UNIBEN) has reportedly committed suicide simply because her boyfriend of many years dumped her. According to the suicide note she left behind, she reportedly said she ended her life because the guy did not love her as much as she loves him in return.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated where the country is heading in the next 10 years. According to the professor of Law who made this revelation during dinner and interactive session with some visiting faculty members from Havard HBS he stated that part of the agenda of the current administration is to see Nigeria become an industrialized nation in the next decade.

Following the appointment of Festus Adebayo(a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari) as the spokesman for the Senate President, Nigerians have reacted. Nigerians while reacting have expressed concern by questioning the motive behind such an appointment with some expressing worries that he might just be another ”betrayal” just like the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Following the outrage that has greeted the appointment of Festus Adebayo as the new spokesman for Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the appointee has spoken. According to the new spokesman who made his point known while fielding questions from Journalists, he said he has never been a politician and didn’t lobby for the position.

Toriola Suliat on Wednesday told a court her husband, Toriola Lateef, should return her virginity before she consents to his request for the dissolution of their marriage. Suliat(28) told an Iseyin Grade C Customary Court, that Lateef who seeking disposition over “frequent public embarrassment” must return her virginity and good health, as she was two years ago before she agrees.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman says former President Olusegun Obasanjo owes Nigerians an explanation as to why he was absent at the inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo was clearly absent from both the May 29 swearing-in ceremony and the first ever June 12 Democracy Day.

Senator Dino Melaye on Wednesday released his campaign poster as he gets set to run for the governorship position in Kogi state. The senator who had won his reelection bid in March 2019, to continue to represent his constituency, Kogi West senatorial district, stunned the political scene when he declared his intention to run for the November 2019 election in the state.

The case of 47-year-old Supervisor at the Chrisland School Lagos state, Adegboyega Adenekan, was continued in court yesterday as a 4th witness appeared before a judge.

Recall Adenekan is accused of defiling a 2-year pupil of the school in November 2016. Yesterday June 18th, the school’s Deputy Headteacher Mrs Adeola Adebola, appeared in court as well telling the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court that the child’s mother coached her how to falsely accuse the school supervisor of defilement.

Those were our headlines for Thursday 20th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.