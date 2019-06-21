Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Friday,21stth June 2019:

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the National Economic Commission(NEC) to put his second term in motion. The inauguration had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the chairman of the council and prominent people such as the 36 governors of the country, Boss Mustapha(Secretary to the Government of the Federation) Abba Kyari( The Chief of Staff), Godwin Emefiele(The Governor of Central Bank) and Babagana Monguno(The National Security Adviser).

Following the media outcry that met the appointment of Festus Adebayo, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, as the spokesman of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, his appointment has been withdrawn by the Senate president. This move has drawn further backlash from Nigerians who have fired shots at the Senate President for not being a man of his own.

Tunde Ednut, a former singer turned social media influencer, has shared the video of a Calabar man and friend who were allegedly beaten to a pulp for killing a young lady and using her corps to make pepper soup for sale.

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha for lamenting over the appointment made by the Senate President. Senate President, Ahmed Lawan had announced the appointment of a critic of Buhari, Festus Adedayo as a media adviser.

The president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has withdrawn the appointment of the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Festus Adedayo. The Senate President had received severe criticism from his party supporters on Wednesday after he announced that Adedayo, a strong critic of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari would be his media aide.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council has issued a statement dismissing the warning by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom to its citizens in Nigeria against visiting some states in the country prone to possible terror attacks. The statement which was signed Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, (President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth council worldwide ), it clarified that the states in the East are by far the safest haven for investment and tourism” in the country.

The chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi has said that state executives will state their stand on state police. The Ekiti state governor said this during the forum’s inaugural meeting under his leadership in Abuja.

A 22-year-old man identified as Joseph Ogbu has been apprehended by the Lagos state police command for allegedly assassinating his 38-year-old employer, Oreoluewa John and her 89-year-old mother at their home in Lagos. The news was confirmed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana who released a statement which states that.

Festus Adedayo is a hustler with no shame, ideology or honour – Presidential aide The appointment of popular journalist, Festus Adedayo as as Special Adviser on Media by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan was received with several criticisms from supporters of the All Progressives Congress(APC). Many had taken to Twitter to say that Adebayo doesn't deserve the appointment because of he wrote many "uncomplimentary" articles and publications about President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC. Unknown gunmen murder Rivers State University lecturer in his home A new report has confirmed that a Professor at the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Emmanuel Amadi, has been murdered. Professor Emmanuel, who was a lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, was reportedly killed in his residence at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19th. "Why Ihedioha Needs To Sack His Chief Of Staff Now" – Rochas The member representing Imo West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has called on Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, to sack his chief of staff, Chris Okewulonu, for insulting him continually.