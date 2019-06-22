Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Saturday,22ndh June 2019:

The deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, and the general manager of the Lagos State Management Authority(LASMA) have disclosed that now fewer than 34 officers of the enforcement agency have been relieved of their jobs in the last 18 months. According to the duo who made this known while fielding questions from journalists at the Alausa state house, they said the move is necessary so as to curb officers who are fond of terrorising motorusts.

The Yola state Department of State Services has paraded a fake doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, for allegedly killing patients during the course of his fake practice. According to the DSS director in the state, Bola Olori, who spoke with journalists shortly after the arrest, she said:

The Kwara state police command has paraded a man named, Dotun Okunlade, who claimed to be a pastor for allegedly strangling a 25-year -old married woman Igbo-ora, in Ibarapa local government area of Kwara State.

News surfaced a few days ago that a Malaysian-based Nigerian man was murdered upon coming back to his home country, after spending 9 years in Malaysia.

A new development has surfaced in the case as the deceased’s friend, Emeka Augustine, claims the deceased, Arthur Eze was reportedly killed by his brother, Collins out of envy.

The Force headquarter, Abuja, has paraded a robbery kingpin, Abubakar Umar, and his gang members who have been terrorising Niger, Niger state, and Oyo state. The Kingpin while confessing said he has made over N200 Million in the last six months of his operation.

Marco Ramirez, an American man in Nigeria was on Thursday re-arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja for allegedly defrauding some Nigerians.

According to reports, Ramirez defrauded Nigerians to the tune of $565,000 (about N203.4m) while claiming he could help them secure the United States, Green Card.

A Twitter user @drolusesan has taken to his handle to share the story of how a church member was relieved of his position in the church for disagreeing with the pastor over claims that he drove his vehicle which had no fuel because of prayers.

Mohammed Yusuf, a popular Kano-based singer has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for directly abusing the governor of Kano state, Ganduje, in a song he released.

PDP chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigerians should expect the ”insecurity, hunger, and hopelessness that blighted the first term of the ruling All Progressive Congress” to continue in the second term. According to Uche who made this known during his address at the occasion of the 86th National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) on 20th June 2019, said the only way to prevent this from continuing is for the PDP to ”regain its stolen mandate.”

Reno Omokri, who is at the forefront of the campaign to free the Dapchi Schoolgirl that was left behind in Boko Haram captivity because she refused to denounce her Christian faith — Has been accused of using the proceeds of the campaign to live a flamboyant life.

The father of budding rapper, Festus Eti is determined to seek justice for his son, Ziggy, who tragically lost his life after falling from his 4-storey apartment in Lekki, Lagos.

