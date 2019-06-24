Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Monday,24th June 2019:
The challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted – Osinbajo
Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who is currently in New York for a four-day visit to the United States, has said that the challenges before Nigeria are surmountable and are going to be surmounted.
Osinbajo who was welcomed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the U.S. retired Justice Sylvanus Nsofor alongside members of his entourage at the Sheltair wing of the John F. Kennedy International Airport arrived at 5:38 a.m. local time.
Army will not hesitate to fish out soldiers whose willingness in the fight against Boko Haram has waned – Burutai
Lt. Gen. Tukur Bururai, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said that the Army will not hesitate to send off soldiers who’re unwilling to join in the fight against Boko Haram. The army chief said this on Sunday at the closing ceremony of Army Headquarters Transformational leadership workshop in Abuja.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the ninth National Assembly will meet the expectations of Nigerians.
Gbajabiamila said this on Sunday while speaking at a reception dinner organised for him by the Lagos state government.
Saraki’s former aide, Onemola steps down as Lawan’s new media aide
Olu Onemola a former aide of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has stepped down from his position as special assistant to the new Senate president, Ahmed Lawan.
Since Onemola was appointed by Lawan on June 19, some members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress(APC) had criticised the appointment, vowing to do all in their power to ensure that the appointment doesn’t stand.
FG issues strong warning to Togo and Ghana over attacks on Nigerians in their countries
The federal government has issued a warning to Ghana and Togo to stop attacking Nigerians in their countries. This warning was issued by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), while addressing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Saturday.
The Nigerian Air Force has denied social media reports that its helicopters dropped weapons for killer herdsmen in the forest area of Akwuke Community, Enugu South LGA of Enugu State.
Faith Aigbeoghain, Flight Lieutenant, Acting Command Public Relations and Information Officer, Headquarters Ground Training Command Nigerian Air Force, in a statement on Sunday, described the report as false, “deliberately misleading and obviously concocted by the writer to cause disaffection and incite negative, divisive emotions”.
How Abuja street hawkers and vendors manage to keep their business running – Shehu Sani
The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has revealed how street hawkers and vendors in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja manage to stay afloat in business.
According to the former lawmaker, when a street hawker or vendor go close to the person’s car window screen and recognises them as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), they will shout “Baba must deal with those thieves”.
Stop responding to people whose opinions don’t even matter in their family meetings – Apostle Suleiman to Omokri
President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has urged Reno Omokri to stop responding to allegations that he converted the #FreeLeahSharibu campaign for his personal gains.
Since the reports of accusations broke, Omokri has dedicated most of his post on Twitter, to refuting the claims and asking his accusers to come up with evidence(s).
Popular Pastor Says ”Deceitful Spirit” Behind His Failed Prophesy On Super Falcons
Rev. Simeon Ononogbu, a former secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi branch, has attributed his failed prediction that the Super Falcons of Nigeria would at least make it to the Semi-Final stage of 2019 FIFA World cup tournament to the work of the ”deceitful spirit.”
According to the Ebonyi based cleric, he said he would not be very careful in giving future prophecies.
Nigerian man cries for justice for his 10-year-old sister repeatedly raped by their neighbour
A Nigerian man whose name has been given as Johnprince Osita, has cried out for justice after his 10-year-old sister, Chisom, was repeatedly raped by a neighbour at their home in Aba, Abia state. Via his IG page, the man shared the sad news saying he is willing to pay any amount to get his sister a lawyer that will make sure the said man is jailed.
Those were our headlines for Monday 24th June 2019