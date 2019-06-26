Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Monday,26th June 2019:
My monthly salary is only N750,000 – Senate president, Lawan reveals
Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday revealed that he needs proper funding because his monthly salary is only N750,000. This was made known by the Senate President when members of “The Senators Forum” paid him a visit at his office.
The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has joined thousands of Nigerians to condemn a recent comment, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was said to have made in the United States on the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria.
While addressing some Nigerians in New York as part of his official visit to the U.S, Osinbajo was quoted as saying that the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria was exaggerated.
President Muhammadu Buhari earlier met with the leadership of the Afenifere, and said among other things why the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended before he voluntarily retired on May 28.
Buhari who talked about his administration’s fight against corruption, even from the time when he was the military head of state.
The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Kingsley Moghalu lambasted politicians who steal even in the name of the dead.
The former presidential candidate was reacting to reports that Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, had accused his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar of spending a staggering N2.3 billion just to buy materials for burying dead bodies in the state.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while receiving members of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group said he is qualified to be a soldier and politician.
While addressing his guests at the presidential villa in Abuja said he had to return as a civilian president, after he ruled as a military head.
We have not endorsed Yahaya Bello yet for a second term – Kogi APC
The state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has said that it hasn’t endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello, as its candidate in the November gubernatorial election yet.
This was made known on Sunday by the executive committee members, led by Salam Adejo, APC secretary in the state, spoke during a press conference in Abuja.
Tribunal did not turn down my request to inspect INEC server – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar has said that the presidential election tribunal did not turn down his request to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The former vice president said this while reacting to a statement from a presidential spokesperson which said that the decision of the tribunal is a “victory against propaganda”.
The Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere on Tuesday “condemned” the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over a recent comment attributed to him saying that the kidnapping stories in Nigeria are exaggerated n the country and sponsored by politics.
Osinbajo who is currently in the United States, reportedly made the statement while speaking with members of the Nigerian community during a town hall meeting in New York on Sunday.
Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun state on Tuesday said he had take a loan of N7 billion to pay workers’ salaries in May because his predecessor left an empty treasury.
The Ogun state governor said this while addressing leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has highlighted some steps President Muhammadu Buhari must take if he is sincere with his fight against poverty.
Sanusi, a former CBN governor, made this known while speaking at the 3rd National Treasury Workshop organized by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation holding in Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.
