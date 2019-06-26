Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th June 2019

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday revealed that he needs proper funding because his monthly salary is only N750,000. This was made known by the Senate President when members of “The Senators Forum” paid him a visit at his office.

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has joined thousands of Nigerians to condemn a recent comment, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was said to have made in the United States on the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria.

While addressing some Nigerians in New York as part of his official visit to the U.S, Osinbajo was quoted as saying that the rate of kidnapping in Nigeria was exaggerated.

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier met with the leadership of the Afenifere, and said among other things why the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended before he voluntarily retired on May 28. Buhari who talked about his administration’s fight against corruption, even from the time when he was the military head of state. Some politicians steal even in the name of the dead – Moghalau throws jabs The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP), Kingsley Moghalu lambasted politicians who steal even in the name of the dead. The former presidential candidate was reacting to reports that Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, had accused his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar of spending a staggering N2.3 billion just to buy materials for burying dead bodies in the state. I am now qualified to be a soldier and a politician – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday while receiving members of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group said he is qualified to be a soldier and politician. While addressing his guests at the presidential villa in Abuja said he had to return as a civilian president, after he ruled as a military head. We have not endorsed Yahaya Bello yet for a second term – Kogi APC The state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has said that it hasn’t endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello, as its candidate in the November gubernatorial election yet. This was made known on Sunday by the executive committee members, led by Salam Adejo, APC secretary in the state, spoke during a press conference in Abuja. Tribunal did not turn down my request to inspect INEC server – Atiku The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar has said that the presidential election tribunal did not turn down his request to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The former vice president said this while reacting to a statement from a presidential spokesperson which said that the decision of the tribunal is a “victory against propaganda”. Afenifere condemns Osinbajo’s over his opportunistic and provocative utterances – Afenifere