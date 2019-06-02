Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd June, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Sunday, 2nd June, 2019:

USA Makes Submitting Of Social Media Details Compulsory For American Visa Applicants

All applicants to the United States of America will have to submit their social media username as part of the rigorous screening to obtain a visa to the USA, the State Department declares.

The US president Donald Trump has said the country will embark on “extreme vetting” process to keep America and its citizens safe, The State Department regulations say people will have to submit social media names and five years’ worth of email addresses and phone numbers.

Osun state polytechnic under fire as a student took to the medical centre to vandalize and raze the medical centre due to the death of one of their colleague.

The deceased student identified as Aminu Hammed an Applied Chemistry student, HND 1 had slumped previous day after his exams and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, it was, however, alleged that the school medical centre didn’t give adequate attention to the boy as he was moved to a private hospital in Iree where he died a few hours later

The member representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has bragged that he would defeat incumbent governor of Kogi state, Yahya Bello, and other contestants during the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised an eyebrow over President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC). This was made known in a statement signed by the special assistant on media and communications to the CAN President, Samson Ayokunle on Saturday.

Liverpool football club has been crowned champion of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League after defeating Tottenham in an all English final.

In what was billed to be an entertaining game of football, Liverpool scored early in the first half and late on in the second half to seal victory.

A 36-year old woman identified as Amaka Nwafor has told an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court how her husband, Friday Nwafor, was having sexual relations with a mentally deranged woman he helped to seek deliverance.

Amaka, who resides at Oke-Bola in Ado-Ekiti, said she got to know about the affair after the lady regained her sanity and confessed to her.

According to unconfirmed reports, Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi west has declared his intention to contest the forthcoming Kogi state governorship election. The report claims that lawmaker who recently won his reelection bid to represent his constituency at the Senate for another four years will be contesting for the governorship position ticket on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. have been asked by EFCC to provide details on the credit cards used by musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

According to the commission, the cards found with Naira Marley upon his arrest were used for alleged identity theft and credit card fraud.

