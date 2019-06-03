Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd June, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Monday, 3rd June 2019:
Ambode will still rule Lagos again – PDP chieftain
Doyin Okupe, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan has said that the immediate past governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode will still rule the state. According to the former presidential aide, Ambode who failed to get the ticket of the Lagos state All Progressives Congress(APC) for the 2019 governorship election in the state, is an “extraordinary, dutiful & diligent performer.”
Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has distanced himself from claims that he has joined the race for the speakership of the green chamber. The Speaker said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement released by his Special Adviser Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan.
The Economic Confidential has ranked Lagos State as the number one highly indebted states in Nigeria, according to its latest report. Coming top on the list, Lagos had a total of N1.043 trillion in 2018. According to the ranking, Lagos has N513,514,416,769.20 as external debt and N 530,243,773,934.40 as domestic debt, bringing the total debt to N1,043,758,190,703. 60.
Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun has described the leadership style of the present National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole as that of an “agbero”. This according to Oyegun has chased many people from the party — While adding that Oshiomhole lacks the capacity to lead the ruling party.
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central has reacted to a comment by William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, where he urged Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in the country.
Dino Melaye Officially Enters Kogi Governorship Race
Popular Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye who has been rumored by many to be in the race to contest for the governorship seat in Kogi State, has officially declared himself as an aspirant.
Senator Dino Melaye has been of the frontline critics of the Yahaya Bello led administration in Kogi State and his declaration to contest against the incumbent comes as no surprise to many
“What happened to “buy Nigeria to grow the Naira?” – Ben Bruce Crucified After His Son Graduated From a Foreign School
Outgoing Senator, Ben Murray Bruce representing Bayelsa State didn’t envisage the number of swipes that would be thrown at him when he shared graduation photos of a son.
The lawmaker who wouldn’t part of the next assembly to his Twitter handle to shared photos of his Cody Murray Bruce, who had just graduated from a school abroad.
Former Nigerian footballer Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has been dragged to court over money laundering issues in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Thescottishsun reports that Okocha appeared in private Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and made no plea during the hearing. He was granted bail.
The case has now been adjourned but no date has been fixed for his next court appearance. The 45-year-old Okocha, 45, faced two charges in the closed- doors hearing.
Anthony Joshua needs our support – Festus Keyamo
Anthony Joshua has lost the fight to Andy Ruiz Jr., on Saturday night in New York yo the shock and disappointment of his fans especially Nigerians.
Although AJ had started off looking like he had it all covered — He put his opponent down in round three but Ruiz had gone on to put Joshua down twice in the same round.