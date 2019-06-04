Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th June, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday,4th June 2019:

A recommendation for the establishment of State and local government police to confront the growing spate of insecurity in the country by the presidential panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been made.

According to reports, the panel headed by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu is of the opinion that the establishment would assist in addressing the security challenges in the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo took it upon himself to advise the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on just how to talk to her husband, President Buhari.

According to OBJ, Aisha needs to go have a “pillow talk” with her husband to draw his attention to issues affecting the nation and the need to address them urgently.

The Nigerian police force has arrested security guards identified as Ayuba Idris and Taisu Abubakar for allegedly murdering their Ghanaian boss and his daughter over unpaid salary in Ondo State.

The victim Kwakye Kwaku Richard, aged 71 years and his daughter Kwakye Tope aged 27were said to have been killed and buried in a shallow grave.

The U20 Flying Eagles of Nigeria have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World cup tournament holding in Poland after being beaten 2-1 by fellow African team, Senegal in the round of 16. The match started at a high pace with the Eagles retaining possession until the Senegalese team with Nigeria with their lightning attack and opened the scoring in the first half before going on to double their lead on the half-hour mark.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has announced the sighting of the moon to mark the end of Ramadan and herald the Eid el Fitr, on Tuesday. This means that Nigerian Muslim faithful will join others in the world to celebrate the start of the first day of Shawwaal 1440 on Tuesday.

Contrary to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of State, Local Government Police, the Presidency has issued a statement debunking the claim. According to the presidency, Buhari only requested that the report be studied and white paper produced within three months.

Saudi Arabia and UAE have announced the end of Ramadan as the new moon marking its end has been sight. The countries upon sighting the moon announced the end of Ramadan and that the first of the Islamic month of Shawwal starts Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, has come out to debunk the news making the rounds that the Presidency has approved the creation of state and local government police.

New Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha says he has ordered the principal secretary of his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha to prepare a proper hand-over document of all Government Properties in the state.

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, has reacted to claims that he is yet to hand over properly to his successor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Governor Ihedioha during the swearing-in of some government functionaries yesterday June 3rd claimed Okorocha has refused to properly handover the state and its assets to him

Those were our headlines for Monday 4th June 2019