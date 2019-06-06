Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday, 6th June 2019:

Oladipo Oyefemi, a graduate of geology and mining from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has been arrested by police for allegedly killing a woman. Oyefemi(33) was said to be a resident of Millionaires Quarters, Jos, and had picked up Patience Musa at the West of Mines area of the city around midnight on Friday, May 31 for a night of fun.

Chiwendu Ebenezer, A 400-level student of the Management and Accounting Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chiwendu Ebenezer, has been killed by a commercial bus. The deceased was reportedly on her way to buy Shawarma when she met her untimely death, as the brake of a commercial bus, failed — colliding into the motorbike she was on.

Aspiring Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) says he will sue the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), for defamation of character. This was made known by the Director-General of the Femi Gbajabiamila /Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) during a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Alhaji Moshood Salvador, a former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to a statement credited to the leader of the Afenifere group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, that says Bola Ahmed Tinubu should forget about the 2023 presidency because it should be zone to the South East.

A Nigerian man, Tolani Michael has urged people to take serious caution when they eat out, having just lost his colleague to food poisoning. Sharing this was news in a tweet on Wednesday, @theshortTolani said his colleague had eaten from one of the local restaurants around his neighborhood when he felt an unusual pain in his stomach.

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate a frightening Boko Haram experience he had in Maiduguri last week. According to the narrator, identified as @Omogbajabiamila, the Northeast region of the country is a “ perpetual war zone and worst still, the fighting can begin at any time without prior warning. ”

In a tweet on Wednesday after, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said that every notable leader from Southwest Nigeria, that aligned with the Fulani, ended up in regret. The former minister named a few leaders from the region who formed an alliance with the Fulani, who also regretted they did, according to him.