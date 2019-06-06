Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday, 6th June 2019:
Graduate stabs prostitute to death in Jos
Oladipo Oyefemi, a graduate of geology and mining from the University of Jos (UNIJOS), has been arrested by police for allegedly killing a woman. Oyefemi(33) was said to be a resident of Millionaires Quarters, Jos, and had picked up Patience Musa at the West of Mines area of the city around midnight on Friday, May 31 for a night of fun.
Year 4 student crushed to death on her way to buy sharwama
Chiwendu Ebenezer, A 400-level student of the Management and Accounting Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Chiwendu Ebenezer, has been killed by a commercial bus. The deceased was reportedly on her way to buy Shawarma when she met her untimely death, as the brake of a commercial bus, failed — colliding into the motorbike she was on.
Femi Gbaja has never been convicted for any crime in the United States, Nigeria or any other country
Aspiring Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) says he will sue the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), for defamation of character. This was made known by the Director-General of the Femi Gbajabiamila /Ahmed Wase Campaign Organisation, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) during a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.
Nobody Can Stop Tinubu From Becoming President in 2023 – Former PDP Chairman
Alhaji Moshood Salvador, a former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has reacted to a statement credited to the leader of the Afenifere group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, that says Bola Ahmed Tinubu should forget about the 2023 presidency because it should be zone to the South East.
Scary!!! Man dies after eating food from “mama put”
A Nigerian man, Tolani Michael has urged people to take serious caution when they eat out, having just lost his colleague to food poisoning. Sharing this was news in a tweet on Wednesday, @theshortTolani said his colleague had eaten from one of the local restaurants around his neighborhood when he felt an unusual pain in his stomach.
Boko Haram: Man shares harrowing first hand experience about what living in the Northeast is like
A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate a frightening Boko Haram experience he had in Maiduguri last week. According to the narrator, identified as @Omogbajabiamila, the Northeast region of the country is a “ perpetual war zone and worst still, the fighting can begin at any time without prior warning. ”
Fani Kayode: Every Southwest leader who aligned with the Fulani regretted it, including my father
In a tweet on Wednesday after, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said that every notable leader from Southwest Nigeria, that aligned with the Fulani, ended up in regret. The former minister named a few leaders from the region who formed an alliance with the Fulani, who also regretted they did, according to him.
NDDC Boss left in shock after discovering that Amaechi’s hometown hasn’t had power supply for 2 years
Nelson Brambaifa, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) has expressed shock over upon realising that communities in Ikwerre kingdom, including Ubima, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s hometown have not had power supply for over two years.
Jimi Agbaje Disagrees With Bode George Says He Has Not Joined APC
Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial candidate during the last poll, Jimi Agbaje, has debunked statements credited to a former National Vice Chairman of the Party, Chief Olabode George, saying he has defected to All Progressive Congress(APC).
Call Oshiomhole and Oyegun to order – APC deputy chairman to Buhari
Nabena says it has become a necessity for Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, and John Odigie-Oyegun, the former chairman, to mend fences for the sake of the party. In a recent statement, the former chairman had accused the present or being incapable of leading her party because of his unorthodox style of engagement.
Apologise to Nigerians!!! PDP comes for Buhari over branding Abuja residents a “necessary evil”
President Muhammadu Buhari has been heavily criticized by many Nigerians including the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for describing residents of the federal capital territory as “necessary evil”.