Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Friday, 7th June 2019:

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to reply former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for saying the closure of AIT is politically motivated. Nigerians while reacting to his comment have reminded him that freedom of the press does not mean media terrorism while some even went as far as reminding him that something similar has happened during his tenure as vice president.

Following the closure of the African Independent Television(AIT) by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission(NBC), prominent Nigerians such as Ben Murray Bruce, Charley Boy, and co have reacted. The group of Nigerians has expressed fear while reacting with some saying the closure clearly shows dark days ahead for the country.

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate the just concluded poll, Alhaji Abubakar, has reacted to the closure of the African Independent Television ( AIT) by the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC). Atiku who reacted via a statement he shared on his Twitter handle said the act shows that the press has lost its independence.

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has declared that Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, is not acting fairly in his treatment of Emir Sanusi Lamido. Fani Kayode who made this known via his Twitter added that Ganduje’s action is petty, vindictive and politically-motivated.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has condemned the recently indefinite shut down of AIT and Raypower, describing it as a politically motivated suspension. The National Broadcasting Corporation(NBC) on Thursday announced that both AIT and Raypower owned by DAAR Communications PLC has been suspended for acting in a manner that gives journalism a bad name.

The member representing Kaduna west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has waded in the ongoing drama between Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido and the governor of Kano, Umar Ganduje. Shehu Sanni who reacted via his official Twitter handle today, June 6th, said power is temporary and vanity before going on to appeal to governor Ganduje to reconsider on his impending actions against Emir Sanusi Lamido.

The Kano State government has asked the Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II to “give satisfactory explanations” regarding the allegations of financial misappropriation made against the Emirate Council by the state’s anti-graft agency.

He did what?! Times are strange, people. We all need to be careful. People are stealing underwear for sinister reasons. Newspapers are flooded with stories of people carrying unmentionable things in nylon bags as they head for dark places. Now with drugs in the mix, young people are doing whatever it is to get high or get a fix.

The member representing Gombe central in the upper chambers has stepped down from the race to become the next Senate President of the country. According to Goje who spoke shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he decided to step down because of his loyalty to me President and added that since the presidency favors Senator Lawan ahead of him then there is little or nothing he can do.

Senator Bukola Saraki has signed out his tenure as the Senate president of the National Assembly.

Bukola Saraki emerged as the Senate President in 2015 as opposed to the choice of Ahmed Lawan, the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lagos state government has announced that it would soon start fixing all the potholes on the round and would equally roll out numbers to the public for an immediate fix of areas with portholes.

Those were our headlines for Friday 7th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.