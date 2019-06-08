Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

A Twitter user has shared the story of how he lost his manhood after two men forced a handshake on him and tried to flee. According to the user, he was able to get the men with the help of the security operatives attached to the Wewa bank branch of Ikota area where the incident reportedly took place.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sawo-olu, has gotten Nigerians talking following his comment that he has lost weight in just one week since he assumed office. Nigerians while reacting have asked him to brace up as there are still more hurdles ahead.

The new governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has shared that the task before him as the governor of Lagos state is enormous and as such started losing weight. He made this known during a media briefing with state house correspondents, Abuja.

Following the withdrawal of the alleged N25b case against the former governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Danjuma Goje, Nigerians have reacted. Nigerians while reacting have linked the withdrawal of the case to the step down of the former governor from the Senate presidency race.

Atiku on AIT ban: If we stand by and watch, there will be little to differentiate us from a dictatorship

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar said on Thursday that Nigerians shouldn’t stand by and watch as the press loses its independence. The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) said this in reaction to the recent suspension of AIT and Raypower by the National Broadcasting Commission(NBC).

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) has withdrawn from the alleged N25 billion fraud filed against the former governor of the state of Gombe state, Alhaji Danjuma Goje. According to the commission’s counsel, Wahab Shittu, who made this known to the judge handling the case, he said the case has been handed over to the office of the attorney-general of the federation.

A popular Twitter doctor, Dr Funmilayo has drawn the attention of the public to the usual business of some laboratories in Lagos, giving fake HIV positive results to people. According to the doctor, these labs engage in such practices just to extort money from people.

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo state was said to have been slapped by a serving judge at the Akure division of the court of appeal, Folayemi Omoleye. It was alleged that the judge had barged into the church premises, which is said to be located beside her home, during a mid-week service.

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibril has described the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El – Rufai as his mentor and role model. The Green Chamber member, who was suspended by the leadership of the Lower legislative council over the raising of budget padding allegations against principal officers some years ago, says he would never get tired of gushing about El-Rufai.

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri says the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ishaq Kawu was coerced to suspend AIT and Raypower over alleged N2.5billion fraud. A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted bail to Kawu after being docked for allegedly misappropriating N2.5 billion.

A former minister of education, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili says she’s being insulted by online supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) for demanding good governance.

