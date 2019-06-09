Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th June 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, the Nigerian newspaper

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Sunday,9th June 2019:

Tension in Ikorodu as Eiye and Aiye Confraternities Clash. It was reported that two cult members were killed in the Clash.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) no fewer than 21 suspect cult members were arrested in connection to the violence. It was also reported that one the gang leader, Yusuf Omidele aka ‘General’ was arrested as he has been on police wanted list.

The presidential task force on the decongestion of the gridlock in Apapa, Lagos, said on Saturday that its operation is 95 percent complete. Kayode Opeifa, vice chairman of the force, said the task was completed before its deadline, while speaking with journalists today.

The wife of the late Governor Dambaba Suntai of Taraba State who died in 2017, after being involved in a plane crash is set to the wed younger man. Suntai had died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. The late governor had earlier in 2012 survived a plane crash at Yola Airport in Adamawa State.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki received a warm welcome from the people of Kwara, when he visited the Emir of Ilorin. Saraki and some of his colleagues had paid a condolence visit to the Emir, who lost his mother.

About 19 people on Saturday were burnt to death following a road accident on the Akure/Owo highway, that left onlookers weeping uncontrollably. The deceased were said to have been travelling to Northern Nigeria through Ondo State when the unfortunate incident that claimed their lives occurred.

A member of the NKST Church, Tertsea Daagu, has accused a Pastor of the Church, Terlanga Unongu, ruining his relationship with his wife, Wandoo Daagu. The man said that this, while defending himself in a divorce case brought against him by his wife, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court.

An unidentified drunk man was rescued early on Saturday morning by officers of the Rapid Response Squad,RRS on Patrol along Awolowo Way, Ikeja. According to the RRS, the was found lying unconsciously by the roadside and was immediately rushed to their ambulance section.

A Twitter user @johncineeilcox has taken to his handle to express gratitude after finding his lost manhood in the hands of two bandits who had earlier shook hands with him before trying to run away from the scene. According to the user, the incident happened around Ikota area of Lagos state. He added that it took the intervention of Wema bank security operative who witnessed the whole situation before his manhood was restored.

The Kaduna state house of assembly had on Friday passed the religious preaching regulation bill. The executive bill which was proposed by the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, in 2016, was passed, on Friday just before the eighth assembly was dissolved.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the lawmaker representing Kogi West at the Senate, Dino Melaye might end up becoming the next governor of Kogi state. Melaye had stunned many Nigerians after he officially declared his intention to run for the office of governor in the November governorship election coming up in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll have finally resolved their differences.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has urged the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), to obey the order granted by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which asked that the status quo as of May 31, 2019, pending the determination of a motion filed by DAAR Communications PLC, owners of Raypower Radio and African Independent Television (AIT) be maintained.

Those were our headlines for Sunday 9th June 2019, you can see more at Information Nigeria.