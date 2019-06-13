Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru-Demren Reportedly Expecting A Second child

by Olabanji

Popular Nigerian On Air Personality Toolz Oniru is expected to have another child after giving birth to her first child in 2018.

The radio personality who is married to Tunde Demuen has gone to her Instagram page to share the exciting news.

Recall that the curvaceous OAP lost her first pregnancy in 2017, she was later blessed with a beautiful baby boy in December 2018.r

she wrote on her Instagram page

Boom just like that I have a 6 months old

We wish her all the best as she becomes an expecting mother

