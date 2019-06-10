Nigerian OAP Turned Rapper, N6 Sides Peruzzi

Nigerian on-air personality cum rapper, N6 has weighed in on his music colleague, Peruzzi’s matter.

In the spirit of trending online, N6 has taken his colleague’s side. Recall, Peruzzi was accused of slapping and assaulting a popular social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke. Even though, a large number of people were against Peruzzi’s action, N6 decided to have his brother’s back by supporting him.

He shared a picture on his Instagram page defending Peruzzi with the caption:

“#AwonCloutChasers 🤣 #AwonKeyboardGangsters#DontStartNoneWontBeNone Nigerians need to Learn that you do Not Come For another Human Being then Dictate how they React #TalkShitGetBanged I don’t support Violence but KEEP UP THAT KEYBOARD ENERGY IN REAL LIFE IS ALL IM SAYING… Not all of Us are Built To Ignore.”

