Nigerian Rapper, Falz Fights Kano State Government For Jailing A Musician 

Nigerian Musician and rapper, Folarin Falana popularly knowns as Falz The BadGuy has blasted the Kano State Government for jailing a musician.

ALSO READ: ‘I started dating when I was 14, started having sex at 16’ -Relationship Blogger, Blessing Okoro

The Rapper who is known to be very active as an activist as dropped a statement on his Instagram page that he is ready to take up the case for an ‘unjust sentence’.

He posted a screenshot from BBC pidgin on his Instagram page, in his caption he stated his displeasure,

See below

“HATE to see stuff like this! This is 2019. Any individual who feels defamed by any statement made by another person can sue for libel or slander under the law of defamation. It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression.

Anyone who knows the musician Mohammed Yusuf personally should please get in touch with me. We NEED to contend this unjust sentence.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BzF4phhhQxv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Recall that the Musician was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment by a Magistrate’s court in Kano for defaming the character of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in a viral song.

The recorded song mocked the governor for allegedly collecting bribe, creating a new kano emirate and election rigging.