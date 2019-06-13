Nigerian Singer, Omawumi Drops Jaw-Dropping Pictures As She Set To Release A New Song

Nigerian singer and actress, Omawumi drops an enticing picture of herself on her Instagram page as she set to release her EP
The Delta state born singer took to her Instagram page to announce that she will be dropping new songs. she wrote on her Instagram page
I didn’t say I was done
IN HER FEELINGS the LP will be released on Friday 14th of June
Pre order and get 2 Songs to listen to now now
#WithoutYouvideo and the Pre Order link in my Bio
Don’t forget to subscribe to my YouTube Channel
