‘Nigerian Universities Are Spending Scarce Resource On Irrelevant Courses’ – Ben Murray Bruce

Ben Murray Bruce expressed in a tweet that Nigeria’s Universities have been spending scarce resources on courses that are irrelevant to her.

He tweeted:

Nigerian universities are spending scarce resources on courses that are not relevant to Nigeria. Instead of STEMs (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math), we are churning out graduates whose courses cant help them find jobs or start businesses. We must focus on STEMs.