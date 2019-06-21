Nigerian woman recounts how she got a job because she loves football

by Verity

 

A Nigerian Twitter user has told a beautiful story of how she got a job by being a football lover and knowing everything about her favourite club.

@Rukki_e narrated how she had gone for a job interview and was asked by the interviewer to tell him about herself. She said she started off by saying she loves football and that was how she impressed the interviewer with her vast knowledge of Spanish club Barcelona.

Read her story below

So I went for a job interview yesterday, and the first question I was asked was “Tell me about yourself”

The first thing I could say about me was I love football, my interviewer paused and asked me what club I support told him club and he laughed.

He said he knows I will mention Barcelona and even asked me to mention at least three players in Barca… Omo, I mentioned full squad and added the wing they all played even added team B players.

The man had to stop me and laughed he don know was going on(Twitter slang). And yea I got a call on my way home yesterday to start work on Monday.
