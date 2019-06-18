Nigerians Come For Actress Kemi Afolabi For Wearing A Swimsuit

Nigerians are not taking it easy with top Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi for sporting a swimsuit in Dubai.

The actress shared the old photo of herself but instead of complimenting her, Nigerians began attacking her for wearing the outfit. One of her followers even commented that she looks like controversial celebrity, Bobrisky.

She captioned the photo:

“Take me back to dubai, miss u baby @bridgettcute 💘

My no sugar challenge kicks off tomorrow 💪

Who is with me?”

There was once upon a time in 2013 when the actress said that she she would never be caught wearing a bikini.

In her words,

“For me, style means comfort and I am not a designer freak. I would never wear a bikini now. I would have worn that before I had my baby, but I am a mother now and I cannot wear bikini.”

I reserve my comment.

See photo and some comments that trailed the post below: