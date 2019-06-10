Nigerians come for Peruzzi over “Nobody Holy” apology to Pamilerin

by Valerie Oke

Nigerians come for Peruzzi over "Nobody Holy" apology to Pamilerin

After the Sunday night slap that took social media by storm on Monday morning, Peruzzi had gone ahead to apologise to Pamilerin.

The DMW singer said he allowed his feeling get the better of him, and for that he was sorry.

He said: I did very wrong for yesterday slapping Mr. pamilerin, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. Apologies to Mr pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise. ❤️

However, in the same apology, he said “nobody holy”, we learn to grow – A phrase that has sparked fresh outburst on Twitter.

Many were of the opinion that the phrase negates the essence of the apology, as only ” unremorseful ” people use such in an apology.

And Nigerians are not having it today. See some reactions

 

 
Tags from the story
Pamilerin, Peruzzi, slap

