Nigerians come for Peruzzi over “Nobody Holy” apology to Pamilerin

After the Sunday night slap that took social media by storm on Monday morning, Peruzzi had gone ahead to apologise to Pamilerin.

The DMW singer said he allowed his feeling get the better of him, and for that he was sorry.

He said: I did very wrong for yesterday slapping Mr. pamilerin, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. Apologies to Mr pamilerin and also to the general public. I’d never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise. ❤️

However, in the same apology, he said “nobody holy”, we learn to grow – A phrase that has sparked fresh outburst on Twitter.

Nobody Holy. We learn To Grow. ❤️ — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) June 10, 2019

Many were of the opinion that the phrase negates the essence of the apology, as only ” unremorseful ” people use such in an apology.

And Nigerians are not having it today. See some reactions

The new Lagos boy saying when one intends to evade accountability is “nobody holy”. Carry out internet fraud?

Nobody holy. Steal from your neighbor?

Nobody holy. Commit assault?

Nobody holy. Beat your child to death in an attempt to “discipline” him/her?

Hey! Nobody holy. — TheRapperWhoThinks (@DearestOdubu) June 10, 2019

Y'all will mess up and quickly hide under "nobody holy"

Nkan shey yin https://t.co/fTwb2VUZqy — Tegbe! (@TomiwaTegbe) June 10, 2019

These people would mess up and tweet "Nobody holy" and a bunch of zombies will be echoing it… lol — Zinny (@zinnygirll) June 10, 2019

"Nobody holy" is term demanding understanding because we are all human and we make "mistakes." But, it only works when you are excusing your mistake. People don't extend that same grace to those who "have offended" them. You seek them out and assault them. — Joey St. Louis (@JoeyAkan) June 10, 2019

It's like the motto of DMW is "Nobody Holy Pass" — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 10, 2019

Fraud- nobody holy

Corruption- nobody holy

Battery- nobody holy Line used by unremorseful people to make themselves feel better about the wrong they've done and to shut down public outcry. https://t.co/X1GRGeSWXD — Kosisochukwu (@Mizz_tical) June 10, 2019

LMAOOOOO. This 'nobody holy' phrase don suffer in the hands of Nigerians. Imagine assaulting a man and coming online to tweet 'nobody holy'. 🙃 https://t.co/DSBsoQPyK4 — OlúAfolábí (@oluafolabi) June 10, 2019