“Nigerians Have Been Printing Posters For Me, I’ve Not Done Any” – Dino Melaye Reveals

Senator Dino Melaye has claimed in a post that he has not been the one creating all the posters for his gubernatorial campaign, adding that Nigerians are the ones doing it.

Senator Dino Melaye who has declared his ambition to contest the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State against the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello has thanked people showing him love.

The senator was sworn-in as a member of the 9th Senate on Tuesday June 11.

He wrote:

Yet to print any poster but Nigerians from all over have been producing posters. I’m grateful.