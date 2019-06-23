Nigerians living in Ghana are now being JAILED illegally, stop using Ghanaian ACTORS in Nollywood” – Actor Tells Colleagues

Uche Maduagwu, a popular Nollywood actor, has called on colleagues in the industry to stop featuring Ghanaian actors in Nollywood because Nigerians living in Ghana are not well treated by their hosts.
He made this known in an Instagram post today, June 23rd.
What he wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Nigerians living in Ghana are now being JAILED illegally, stop using Ghanaian ACTORS in Nollywood… 🎬🎬 #Omg, is it a CRIME to be a successful Nigerian living in #Accra? 🤷♂️So why lock peoples SHOPS & put them in PRISON illegally? 🤷♂️If you are in #Naija, and you are not #following the latest news of the injustice meted upon innocent Nigerian business men and women in #Ghana, 😭#WATCH this… My people, this inhuman treatment by #Ghanaian on our brothers and sisters in #Kumasi is unbearable. 😭Why are #MOVIE producers in #Lagos still using Ghanaian #actors in our movies? 🤷♀️Why use a #JulietIbrahim when there are many #RitaDominic in #Nigeria? 🎬 Fellow Nigerians, is it not high time we stopped going to the #CINEMA to watching any Nigerian #FILM where Ghanaian actors are in it, untill our brothers and sisters are being treated like humans in Ghana?🤷♀️ #repost #Nollywood #video #Abuja #instavid #FollowMe #instagram #TagsForLikes #videogram #blog #pics #beautiful #instagood