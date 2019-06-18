‘Nigerians produce more children than rabbits’ – Reno Omokri says

by Temitope Alabi

AIT Ban: What Buhari used to coerce NBC boss to shut down AIT - Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has advised that people save money before having kids.

Reno took to social media to say; ‘yesterday I taught that people should set aside money BEFORE having children instead of thinking ‘God will provide’, and many people attacked me saying they have faith in God to provide’.

He added that;

‘Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty, not only because of Buhari’s incompetence, but because we have children anyhow and expect God to look after them. That is not faith people. That is foolishness. Nigerians produce more CHILDREN than RABBITS. And that is being unfair to rabbits, because rabbits at least feed their offspring.

Let quote from The Bible for you: “Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”-1 Timothy 5:8. Note that The Bible expects YOU to provide for your children, not God!
Reno Omokri

