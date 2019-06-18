‘Nigerians Produce More Children Than Rabbits’ – Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians to save and ensure they are financially stable before having babies.

Reno Omokri pointed out that Nigeria is the headquarter of poverty in the world not only because of Buhari’s incompetence but because people give birth anyhow.

He tweeted:

Yesterday I taught that people should set aside money BEFORE having children instead of thinking ‘God will provide’, and many people attacked me saying they have faith in God to provide

Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty, not only because of Buhari’s incompetence, but because we have children anyhow and expect God to look after them. That is not faith people. That is foolishness. Nigerians produce more CHILDREN than RABBITS. And that is being unfair to rabbits, because rabbits at least feed their offspring.

Let quote from The Bible for you: “Anyone who does not provide for their relatives, and especially for their own household, has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.”-1 Timothy 5:8. Note that The Bible expects YOU to provide for your children, not God!
