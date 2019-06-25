Nigerians React: Amosun surrenders 1000 AK47 rifles, 4million bullets acquired before 2019 elections

Following the now-viral news that Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun state, has surrendered 1000 ak47 rifles and 4 million bullets to the state commissioner for police, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians while reacting have called for his arrest with some querying the motive behind such stockpile.

What Nigerians are saying:

Holy shit. Amosun was stockpiling weapons in the government house — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I served in Odeda, outside Abeokuta, in 2006. Anyone who lived in around Odeda and knew Amosun around the time will not be surprised by this news. https://t.co/BuJH6qJgpj — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) June 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Amosun needs to be jailed. https://t.co/gdzhnGED6w — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 25, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This in Nigeria? Was he preparing for a war? This must not go,just like that. Amosun surrenders 1000 AK47 rifles, 4million bullets acquired before 2019 elections https://t.co/LFxTtsIJRy — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) June 24, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ibikunle Amosun is a monster. He should be arrested but we are not in sane clime. — Fabulous (@Clasy90) June 25, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js