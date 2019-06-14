Nigerians react as Aisha Buhari drops “wife of the president” title

by Verity

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Thursday announced her decision to now be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When my husband was newly elected, I personally chose to be called the wife of the President. But, I realised that it causes confusion. So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady”, Mrs. Buhari said during a dinner event last night.

This announcement has however been greeted with criticisms as some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to remind her that her husband had said in 2014, that he would scrap the “office if the First Lady” if elected — Because the constitution doesn’t make any provision for such.

