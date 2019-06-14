Nigerians react as Aisha Buhari drops “wife of the president” title

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari on Thursday announced her decision to now be addressed as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When my husband was newly elected, I personally chose to be called the wife of the President. But, I realised that it causes confusion. So, forgive me for confusing you from the beginning, but now I chose to be called the first lady”, Mrs. Buhari said during a dinner event last night.

This announcement has however been greeted with criticisms as some Nigerians have taken to Twitter to remind her that her husband had said in 2014, that he would scrap the “office if the First Lady” if elected — Because the constitution doesn’t make any provision for such.

A few reactions below

Aisha Buhari Now To Be Addressed As First Lady As She Drops ‘Wife Of President’… The Solo Cabal. https://t.co/uWszN3oyH2 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) June 13, 2019

Issues facing Nigeria:Terrorism, insecurity, bad economy, loomin recession, unprecedented poverty, injustice, fraudsters, poor education, bad government policies e.t.c. Aisha Buhari (a.k.a. First Lady): pic.twitter.com/haqbjCqtmX — Bearly 😋 (@grizzly_bean) June 14, 2019

2015: There will not be office of the first lady!!!!👏👏👏👏 2019: No more ‘wife of the president’, I’m now First Lady – Aisha Buhari.👏👏👏👏 Pretence is what I hate so much about these people! They lie effortlessly with integrity! Buhari was never poor! — Bolanle Cole. Esq 🇳🇬 (@BolanleCole) June 14, 2019