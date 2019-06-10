Nigerians react as Son of former Abia state governor, and serving senator, Theodore Orji becomes Speaker of State Assembly

by Verity

Nigerians have taken to social media(Twitter) to vent about reports that Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji (Umuahia Central), son of the former governor, Theodore Orji has been sworn-in as Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly.

Theodore, Orji, who was the governor of the state from 2007 to 2015, has been a serving senator from when he left office till date.

The swearing-in of the younger Orji as Speaker has started a debate among Nigerians on Twitter, and we want you to take a quick look.

See some of the reactions below

@Santos wrote: It appears we have focused our attention more on Imo state due to the madness that Okorocha has unleashed there but I think what is happening in Abia state is sickening, to say the least.

 

@azeez_ibrahim11 wrote: Retired as perm Sec, civil servant.

Former Abia state Chief of Staff (1999-2007)

Former Governor Abia state (2007-2015).

Serving senator (2015 till date)

His son, Abia state HoA member (2015 till date)

Current Speaker Abia state house of Ass).

Imagine if it’s Tinubu’s Son.

@Romanticboy77 wrote: Former Abia state governor’s son is now the speaker of Abia State House Of Assembly. Imagine if Tinubu’s son or daughter becomes the newly elected speaker of Lagos State House Of Assembly. They will start O to ge… Lol

 

