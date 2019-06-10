Nigerians react to Peruzzi slapping social media influencer Pamilerin

Nigerians are having a field day on Twitter following the news that Peruzzi slapped social media influencer Pamilerin.

According to reports, issues started after Pamilerin tweeted that Teni is better than Peruzzi, a tweet that was made in January.

This reportedly got Peruzzi angry resulting in him slapping Pamilerin.

Twitter NG has now taken to the platform to drag the singer.

Checkout some of the comments below;

Obalende Travis Scott. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 💘 🥳 (@DrOlufunmilayo) June 9, 2019

Peruzzi always need a feature to get a hit. His Bodyguards had to hold Pamilerin down before he could slap Pam Pam over a January tweet where he said Teni is better (ATTACHED). Peruzzi's hand is gonna really hurt from all the slaps he's gonna give millions of Nigerians today pic.twitter.com/9Rj08Gm4qI — Engr Damorela (@theDamorela) June 9, 2019

Peruzzi wey never get hit single na him dey slap person….see wetin arrogance leadership fit cause, like davido like peruzzi — SUGAR~PAPI 🚀 (@DannyKvng) June 9, 2019

That was how someone said the only hit Peruzzi had this year was the slap he gave pamilerin😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VeqvHTIHLZ — Sco pa tu mana 🚨🚨 (@mista_mubbie) June 10, 2019

Who gave Peruzzi the power to slap/assault anybody? Not just anyone o Pamilerin? Sigh. This nigga is really twisted in the head walahii. — Laolao (@itz_laolao) June 9, 2019

Waiting for Davido to tweet “nobody holy” or say some dumb shit 🙄 They’re known for always slapping. Slap Kizz Daniel’s manager.

Peruzzi slap Pamilerin. WWE record label. — IG: Abdulazeez (@Iam_Abdoolaxis) June 9, 2019

How can Peruzzi an unverified tweep, slap Omo iya Ologi who is fully verified on Twitter all because of a tweet posted in January 😲😲 Jack must do something o Peruzzi account must be permanently suspended first 😡😡 — Your neighbor (@Fiks_daniel) June 9, 2019