Nigerians react to Peruzzi slapping social media influencer Pamilerin

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerians are having a field day on Twitter following the news that Peruzzi slapped social media influencer Pamilerin.

According to reports, issues started after Pamilerin tweeted that Teni is better than Peruzzi, a tweet that was made in January.

This reportedly got Peruzzi angry resulting in him slapping Pamilerin.

Twitter NG has now taken to the platform to drag the singer.

Checkout some of the comments below;

 
Tags from the story
Pamilerin, Peruzzi

