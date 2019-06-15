Nigerians react to Ruggedman getting beat in London

by Temitope Alabi

News surfaced this morning that veteran rapper Ruggedman was attacked by men believed to be the fans of Naira Marley.

While some have taken to social media to laugh about the report and state that it was staged, others have since called out the ‘Marlians’ for the despicable act.

2018 BBNaija housemate Leo Dasilva took to Twitter writing;

Just seeing the video of Ruggedman getting beat up. Let me tell you all this for free, as youths, until we start promoting and giving attention to the truth, justice and hard work, this country will never move forward. It’s not a curse, just facts.

Read more comments below;

ruggedman

