Nigerians react to Ruggedman getting beat in London

News surfaced this morning that veteran rapper Ruggedman was attacked by men believed to be the fans of Naira Marley.

While some have taken to social media to laugh about the report and state that it was staged, others have since called out the ‘Marlians’ for the despicable act.

2018 BBNaija housemate Leo Dasilva took to Twitter writing;

Just seeing the video of Ruggedman getting beat up. Let me tell you all this for free, as youths, until we start promoting and giving attention to the truth, justice and hard work, this country will never move forward. It’s not a curse, just facts.

Read more comments below;

I watched my guy get scammed of 272k yesterday, a Nigerian in Nigeria!…. Those little pieces of dogshit will say they are doing internet fraud to get back the money Americans stole from us…. Ruggedman spoke up against them and got beaten…. What's even wrong with us!! — Emmanuel🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Emmah199X) June 15, 2019

So Ruggedman got attacked by touts in London for speaking up against someone publicly defending yahoo yahoo… This just proves the nature of our moral compass and how people have grown accustomed to unscrupulous acts as the norm #Sad https://t.co/VbAkAAkTkP — Bola Ade (@BolaAde11) June 15, 2019

When Ruggedman speaks against Politicians Looting & Police Brutality he is the Friend of the Youths but when he speaks against Fraudsters he is an enemy of the Youths. Youths suddenly want him to mind his business as nobody is Holy. The Hypocrisy Stinks!! — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) June 15, 2019

I just believe we need to stop over exaggerating this Naira Marley and Ruggedman issue, I watch both videos, the fight and Ruggedman appreciation to his fan.

Their is absolutely nothing that proves that it's was Naira fans that attack Ruggedman .

This is just not necessary !! — Olusegun (@theboyisgreat) June 15, 2019

From my perspective: 1. Ruggedman uploaded the video on his IG by himself🤨

2. According to that video, no matter what you wouldn’t be looking unscathed even if you’re Jackie Chan

3. How will they beat someone and the next hour you’re in your bed saying you’re alright??😫 DODO pic.twitter.com/3AI38NfI4H — OLLolade🧢 (@Iamllolade) June 15, 2019

That Naira Marley even has fans is a disgrace in the first place Then some of them now had the audacity to beat up Ruggedman because he spoke against yahoo yahoo — the Flames (@OluwafemiSossa) June 15, 2019

Who else think Ruggedman is a scam because all I can see here is someone trying everything possible to be relevant pic.twitter.com/peeKXrUpGv — Imported Virgin🔸 (@YOO_GOAL) June 15, 2019