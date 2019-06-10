Nigerians Reacts To Pastor Adeboye’s Tweet “Calories are not counted in heaven”

Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Adebayo has tweeted a post on twitter which has sprung up many reactions by Nigerians on twitter.
The 77-years-old pastor who is highly respected in the Christian faith tweeted
“Calories are not counted in heaven”
A Twitter user with the username@Ody-johnson replied him saying “Private jets are not counted either”.
Another user replied saying We should live healthy all the same sir. The goal is to make heaven as late as possible (old age). Happy Sunday Daddy
Check out the reactions below.
