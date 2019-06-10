Nigerians Reacts To Pastor Adeboye’s Tweet “Calories are not counted in heaven”

by Olabanji

Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Adebayo has tweeted a post on twitter which has sprung up many reactions by Nigerians on twitter.

The 77-years-old pastor who is highly respected in the Christian faith tweeted

“Calories are not counted in heaven”

A Twitter user with the username@Ody-johnson replied him saying “Private jets are not counted either”.

Another user replied saying We should live healthy all the same sir. The goal is to make heaven as late as possible (old age). Happy Sunday Daddy

Check out the reactions below.

 

ALSO READ:[Photo]: Femi Fani-Kayode And Church Of Satan Trade Words On Twitter

You may also like

Edo, Abia, Rivers Evacuate Indigenes From Jos

Police Detonate Explosives Hidden In Sealed Bottle In Gombe

Five Killed, Two Injured As Villagers Mistake Soldiers For Armed Herdsmen In Niger

Government has de-escalated terrorism – Information Minister, Mr Labaran Maku

Lagos Explosion Was Caused By Gas Cylinder, Not Suicide Bomber – Fire Service

Lawyers Stage Anti-DSS Protest In Abuja

Christmas Day Bombing Mastermind Kabiru Sokoto Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Several killed as bomb explosion strikes church in Bauchi

Yola Bomb Blast: Presidential Delegation Visits Victims As Death Toll Increases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *