Nigerians Roast Ben Bruce Over His Electric Car Comment

by Valerie Oke

The former member representing Bayelsa West, Ben Murray Bruce, has come under severe backlash following his comment about ”electric cars.”

According to the Silverbird television owner who spoke via his Twitter handle, he said the electric cars would reduce government spendings on fuel subsidy – a reaction to Emir Sanusi’s call on FG to stop subsidy payment.

What Ben Bruce said:

Nigerians while reacting to this have taken him up, by querying how the cars would be powered with the epileptic power supply in the country.

What Nigerians are saying:

