Nigerians Throw Mud At Pastor Kumuyi For Asking Them Not To Criticize Buhari

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at Pastor Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church for saying President Muhammadu Buhari be left alone and not attacked.

He made this known during a Sunday church sermon yesterday, June 2nd.

What Nigerians are saying:

Pastor Kumuyi should mind his business at Deeper Life… Nigerians are taking their destinies in their own hands our clergies have failed us woefully!!! — BEng (FUTO), MSc (NMU), PhD (CUT)… (@eastunltd) June 3, 2019

Dear Pastor kumuyi, When was the last time you raised a voice against the massacre of Christians by Buhari’s kinsmen? i’m pretty sure you must have lost church members in different parts of the country, These are the men who reduce Christianity to a religion of cowards.shame! pic.twitter.com/Lqtn6skq7W — U C H E E Z O NY E (@uche_ezeonye) June 3, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi is a respectable and responsible man of God,i like him;But he should allow people to express their views about their leaders and speak truth to power;that is their only shield of defending democracy and propelling the wheel of freedom and justice. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 2, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi should mind his business and not look for our trouble. When did he even start watching news on TV self, thought it was a sin. Confused people. — Flakky Flakky. (@adisa_flakky) June 2, 2019

Pastor Kumuyi said Christians should stop criticizing Buhari by quoting Peter 2: 11-25, but I think he skip or forget the below verses.👇 Jesus, who came from heaven, criticised King Herod, a political leader (Luke 13:32). — Olusegun (@theboyisgreat) June 3, 2019

