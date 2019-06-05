Nigerians Throw Mud At Yahaya Bello For Saying His administration has made Kogi state prosperous for unborn generations

by Eyitemi

Nigerians Throw Mud At Yahaya Bello For Saying His administration has made Kogi state prosperous for unborn generations

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a statement credited to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, where-in he said his administration has made the state more prosperous for the unborn generations.

Nigerians while reacting have faulted the comment and also went as far as lashing at him for making the remark.

What they are saying:

