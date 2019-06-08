Nigeria’s Oldest Prisoner regains Freedom at 100 Years After spending 19 Years In Prison

Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbohuche regains freedom after spending 19 years in Enugu Maximum prison



pa Egbunuche was jailed after a court found him and his son guilty of plotting murder and sentenced him to death.

The centenarian who is from Amachara-Owerre, Imo state was given a state pardon by former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, after the Global Society For Anti Corruption, an NGO facilitated for his release.

The Old man said to newsmen

“I’m so grateful to God for this day. I’m the happiest human being on Earth” Celestine told newsmen

pa Egbunuche has been diagnosed with diabetes and failing eyesight problem, he is currently in the hospital receiving treatments.

