by Eyitemi

"No Actress Cooks Egusi Soup Better Than Genevieve" - Actor Confesses

Actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to eulogies legendary Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, by saying she cooks egusi soup more than all actresses in Nollywood.

The actor further prophesies that the actress would get a billionaire suitor soon.

No actress cooks Egusi soup better than @genevievennaji why a billionaire no go fall in love? It will end in MARRIAGE… 💍💍Congrats dear sister, please embrace this prophecy because weeping may endure for a NIGHT, but #JOY will always come in the #morning. 😄Shame on all those who have mocked you in the past for not being #MARRIED, are they God? 💒While some popular actresses in #Nollywood have radical for attention TALENT in COSMETIC surgery, and others, in going NUDE shamelessly on social media, 🤣@genevievennaji has a special talent in #cooking, especially Egusi soup, 🍚omg, even me, the biggest #ACTOR wish she can open a ” University of Egusi Soup ” in #Naija, ✏️who knows, those popular actresses who are still begging Jesus for fake BOOBS at 30 something might REPENT and learn how to cook and become a better #WIFE material.💎 @genevievennaji Nobody can stop God from allowing a billionaire #husband material from the #SOUTH to marrying you this year. ✈️ I pray for every woman believing God for #WEDDING, 💍as you read this, God will surprise you this year with a big wedding ceremony.💎 #repost #marriage #GenevieveNnaji #LionHeart #actress #instagood #beautiful #smile #Nigeria #FollowMe #instapic #Like4Likes #instagram #movie #Abuja #Lagos #BBnaija2019 #pics

