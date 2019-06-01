''No amount of "EXCUSES" can justify a woman going NUDE on social media, apologize and move on'' Uche Maduagwu Slams Uche Ogbodo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed actress, Uche Ogbodo, for sharing her nude on social media to mark her birthday.

Uche who spoke in an Instagram post asked the actress to just apologize and move on instead of giving reasons for her actions.

He wrote;

@ucheogbodo No amount of “EXCUSES” can justify a woman going NUDE on social media, apologize and move on…🙎🙎If there is a CULTURE most celebs don’t have in Nigeria, it would be an APOLOGY. 🤔@ucheogbodo Nobody is PERFECT, and we all LEARN everyday from past mistakes. So instead of trying to give reasons as to why you allegedly display nudity on social media before #BIRTHDAY,🎂just apologize to your fans, it won’t take anything to do that, will it?🙏🏻Its bad enough that a GROWN woman go nude,🙀coming out to allegedly give reasons why she display such in this part of the world is laughable, to say the least…🤣 @ucheogbodo Just because @kimkardashian go nude doesn’t mean such nonsense will be embraced over here in Naija,🍎noma, we have good CULTURE, and our MOTHERS didn’t teach us such rubbish.🚽I have already gotten the attention of an A-list American celebrity,✈️ I am international, so listen to me when I give advice.