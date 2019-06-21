‘No be who first start race dey win am’ – Ifu Ennada shades Uti Nwachukwu

by Temitope Alabi

BBNaija housemate Ifu Ennada has seemingly fired back at Uti Nwachukwu after the later shaded her with his post a couple of hours ago.

Using a photo of Alex Ekubo, Ifu wrote;

No be who first start race dey win am and this man @alexxekubo is a testament to this. With all his super achievements, expensive cars and enviable lifestyle, he stays humble and tries to bring others up. This man right here has gotten me and my colleagues several jobs. This sort of kindness he extends to others.


Alex has every reason to show off, but instead focuses on being kind to everyone around him. You should ask people who have worked with him. —

He doesn’t cry around town asking for appreciation or trying to divide others to maintain relevance.


Make una help me hail Alex an Executive of the #ChopLifeGang, na “Real Man” e be.


#IfuEnnada #5MillionADay
Tags from the story
Ifu Ennada

You may also like

‘All Women Are Prostitutes’ – Nigerian Actress Bares Her Mind

Popular wrestler accidentally dies while performing a dangerous wrestling stunt (video)

Mc Galaxy reveals why he didn’t marry Laura Ikeji

Being local is my selling point, says Falz the Bahd Guy

#CondomChallenge – New trend of Condom snorting goes viral

Lady who almost committed suicide after failing to gain admission, celebrates her graduation from UK university. (Photos)

G-Worldwide Was Paying Kiss Daniel ‘N30k Per Month’ Salary : Report

“I had nothing buy my passion and dreams kept me going” Timaya shares major throwback video

[Photos]: Kim Kardashian shares more stunning photos from her wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *