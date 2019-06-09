No candidate had more than one result – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Sunday said that no candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had more than one result.

This was revealed in the weekly bulletin of the exam board, which is released from the office of the Registrar, in Abuja.

The Head, Media, and Publications of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, was quoted as saying that candidates with more than one result were either fraudulent or victims of examination syndicates.

He said that those candidates probably paid money to syndicates to help them score high marks in the examination.

“The syndicates, realizing that they could not deliver as promised, instead, came up with these forged results and sent the same to candidates who believed them.

“These are the set of candidates claiming to have two results, that is, with the actual result as one of them. “It is practically impossible to have two results because we do not send results to candidates, rather, candidates send ‘Results’ to 55019 and the result is subsequently transmitted to the respective candidates. ”

The board asked said it made sure that the UTME results were secured with high security features that would make it impossible for any syndicate or fraudster to manipulate.