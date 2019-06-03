‘No nation is doing what the Buhari government has done – Fashola

In an interview with newsmen at his office in Abuja, Fashola noted that the government is indeed doing really well for the country adding he doubts any other nation is doing what the present government has done.

“This government is doing something that I don’t think many if any nation has done before. They are building the entire infrastructure at the same time ports, airports, rail, roads, power, all simultaneously at the same time.

Often times, what most countries do is to finish one then go to the other. And it is because we have outgrown our infrastructure as a nation. And that is why you will see the commitment of the President to projects like the second Niger bridge, the Igbodo-Ogoni bridge, the Mambilla power plant, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, all of these is going on at the same time,” he said