‘Nobody Is As Successful As Instagram Make’s Them Look’ – Mercy Johnson

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has paid homage to popular social media platform for its contribution to the elevation of people’s stature.

The Nigerian actress is popularly known for her wonderful looks, which makes her one of the most successful female actresses in the country. She is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram.

Mercy Johnson posted on her Instagram page:

Nobody is pretty as filters make them seems…..
Nobody is happy as videos make it seem……..
The only health and worth she comparism is you yesterday VS you today

Mercy Johnson
