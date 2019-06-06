Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon Takes Wife To Paris For Honeymoon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon isn’t joking at all as he takes wife, Damilola on a vacation to the city of love and romance, Paris for their honeymoon.

The couple who already share two beautiful kids had to wait for 6 years till the actor had enough money to send them on the much-needed vacation.

Deyemi Okanlawon took to Instagram to post a romantic picture of himself sharing a kiss with his wife with the words;

“Wait o… you really thought I went to the city of ♥️ alone? After 6 years and 2 kids I finally had enough money set aside to fulfill that honeymoon promise! As per Woman wey get too much sense she insisted on contributing but I no gree so she used her money to fix up stuff at home”

See the full post below: