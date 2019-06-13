Nollywood Actor, Fasasi Olabanke “Dagunro” Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Fasasi Olabanke, popularly known as Dagunro is dead.

The Osogbo born actor who is widely known for his traditional roles in several epic Yoruba movies died this morning.

Dagunro joins a long list of Nollywood actors who have died this year such as Prince Eke Dammy, Gbenga “Burger” Akintunde, Paul Emema and a host of others.

Confirming news of his demise, popular actor Adekola Tijani wrote:

gone too soon boss! May your soul rest in peace. Love you boss but God loves you most. Dagunro Alajiga Ogun. RIP.