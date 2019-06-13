Nollywood Actor, Fasasi Olabanke “Dagunro” Is Dead

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nollywood actor, Fasasi Olabanke, popularly known as Dagunro is dead.

The Osogbo born actor who is widely known for his traditional roles in several epic Yoruba movies died this morning.

Dagunro joins a long list of Nollywood actors who have died this year such as Prince Eke Dammy, Gbenga “Burger” Akintunde, Paul Emema and a host of others.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa Thankful, Shares her 9Years Journey To Stardom

Confirming news of his demise, popular actor Adekola Tijani wrote:

gone too soon boss! May your soul rest in peace. Love you boss but God loves you most. Dagunro Alajiga Ogun. RIP.

Dagunro

Tags from the story
Dagunro

You may also like

Checkout These Lovely Wedding Photos Of Couple Who Met On Twitter.

Evans’ Family Insist On Seeing Him As They Fear He May Be Dead

Rapper Eve shares cute photo with her husband

Davido stacking up millions of naira to be sprayed at a wedding where he is the groomsman

Why I Won’t Have Another Child – Cristiano Ronaldo

Major Cause Of Death Among Nollywood Actors Revealed By Popular Actor Muyiwa Ademola

Screenshots! Singer calls out Skales says, ‘I co-wrote his ‘Shake Body song’ and Samklef wrote me a bounced cheque of N1.2 million

Why Fela Was My Most Interesting Client – Falana Reveals

Relationship expert Joro Olumofin says there won’t be side chics if women are truly supporting women

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *