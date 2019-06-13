Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Becomes Born Again After Accident

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie apparently still in shock over his survival in a car crash recently, has given his life to Christ.

Following his involvement in a ghastly car accident about a week ago, Yul Edochie has revealed that he has given his life to Christ.

According to him, after the accident, he had a rethink about his life which made him have a ‘factory reset’ and decided to give his life to Christ.

Also Read: ‘Shame on You Obasanjo’ – Fayose Commends Buhari

He wrote:

Someone said to me ‘that accident really shook you’.Well, that’s an understatement. Actually, it reset my brain to factory setting. I died, and God brought me back. I’m a new man in Christ right now, I’m born again. Don’t wait till it happens to you, follow Christ today!