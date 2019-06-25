Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Sets Social Media On Fire With Sexy Video

Delectable Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, sure knows how to make her fans dripping as she is always dropping either suggestive images or videos of her self.

The screen diva and mother of one was in such mood when she shared a sexy video of herself via her Instagram page today, June 25th.

In the video, the beautiful actress wore a transparent outfit that gave away a large view of her body as she walks seductively into what looks like a hotel on high heels.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram Dripping Whatttttttt????🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Angela Okorie (@realangelaokorie) on Jun 24, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

