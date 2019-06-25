Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Sets Social Media On Fire With Sexy Video

by Eyitemi
Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie, Sets Social Media On Fire With Sexy Video
Delectable Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, sure knows how to make her fans dripping as she is always dropping either suggestive images or videos of her self.
The screen diva and mother of one was in such mood when she shared a sexy video of herself via her Instagram page today, June 25th.
In the video, the beautiful actress wore a transparent outfit that gave away a large view of her body as she walks seductively into what looks like a hotel on high heels.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dripping Whatttttttt????🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Angela Okorie (@realangelaokorie) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
Tags from the story
Angela Okorie, nollywood

You may also like

‘Since dem born me, I never love person the way wey I love you’ – Annie and Tuface Idibia celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Alibaba Explains Why ‘Runs Girls’ Are Called ‘Runs Girls’

Late Ibadan OAP Killed By Drunk Driver Is Finally Laid To Rest Amidst Tears

Website Launched In Honor Of Amaka Igwe

Hollywood actor Luke Perry dead at 52

5 Ways to Love an Imperfect Person

My fight with Wizkid helped me to be better –Saeon

“Dear Hushpuppi” — Open letter to the Malaysian-based Nigerian Big Boy

OLAMIDE presents fourth ‘Live in Lagos’ concert

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *