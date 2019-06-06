Nollywood Actress, Angela Okorie Slams Colleagues Commenting On Her Post

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie is not having any of it as she has reacted to her colleagues commenting on her post about fake friends.

Recall, she shared a post on her Instagram page calling out the supposed ‘fake friends’ adding that they will still drop comments which they eventually did. She also rained heavy curses on them.

In her words:

“There are lots of them doing social media love,

Preaching Gospel

yet they don’t even know God ,

Some calling You sis

Sis kill u there

They comment lovely words on ur post , shameless people

And goes to snitch , say ill things about u,

Still goes behind to sleep with ur man

And comes back to say love u sis

God will punish all of you one by one

God will expose you all in Jesus a name Amen.

Speaking bad about me will only destroy you especially when I have been of help to you.

I said God will punish you

I said what I said ,

Every unfriendly friend

In my life be destroyed by fire

They will still come and comment here

If u know your self and comment on my page Thunder will strick you.

Very Any how things them”

See post below:

However, this didn’t stop her colleagues from commenting on the post.

Reacting to their comments, she wrote:

“See them commenting, Tufiakwa running for my life biko Confused people”

See post below: