Nollywood Actress, Clarion Chukwurah Gives Her Life To Christ

Veteran Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah has once again given her life to Christ.

The mother of popular music video director, Clarence Peters revealed this testimony on her Facebook page. According to her, she used to act bitchy roles in movies and her life was all about glitz and glamour but she realised they are not enough without Christ. She added that she was not a sinner but an humanitarian.

She shared a photo of herself without earring or make up as she donned a turban. It seems the change has taken its toll on her fashion too.

The actress quoted some bible verses ending the testimony with some thought provoking questions.

In her words,

“My Testimony; As an Actress, I played the role of the Bitch and life was all about Glamour and Glitz, and though I was the Humanitarian, I didn’t realise that with CHRIST there are no half measures. But, Today, HE has saved me – John 3 : 16 and like the Apostle Paul – Romans 1 : 16 and I will Glorify His Name because HE has empowered me for others to be saved – Acts 1 : 8. Jesus Christ is the ULTIMATE…do you know HIM? Are you saved? Do you have a one on one relationship with Jesus Christ today like i do? If so, what is your Testimony?”

See post below: